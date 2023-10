Sapporo mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto will meet with the Japanese Olympic Committee on Wednesday to request that the city’s bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics be changed to 2034 or later.

City officials confirmed the meeting to The Japan Times on Friday, but did not provide further details.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday morning that he was aware of reports about scrapping the 2030 bid.