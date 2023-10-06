A Hong Kong man was sentenced to jail on Friday after importing "seditious" children's books that portrayed the city's democracy supporters as sheep defending their village from wolves.

Following massive democracy protests in the city in 2019, Chinese authorities have revived a colonial-era sedition offense to jail dozens of residents, which critics have decried as political suppression.

Finance company worker Kurt Leung, 38, was sentenced to four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to "importing seditious publications" — the first known conviction of its kind in recent years.