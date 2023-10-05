A tsunami advisory was issued late Thursday morning by the Meteorological Agency following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the western Pacific Ocean, with the agency forecasting waves of up to 1 meter in height for islands in the Izu chain.

Waves of up to 0.2 meters are forecast to reach an area stretching from Chiba Prefecture in the east to Kagoshima Prefecture in the west.

The quake struck at 11 a.m. near the Izu islands at a depth of 10 kilometers.

People along coastal areas are advised to retreat to higher ground as a precaution.

More to come.