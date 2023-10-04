Tourists in Japan will pay more for rail passes after the Japan Railway Group train network raised prices for the first time in four decades, by an average of 70%. But even with the big increase, demand is likely to stay strong thanks to a cheaper yen and steady flow of inbound visitors.

From the start of this month, a rail pass offering 14 days of unlimited travel across Japan costs ¥80,000 ($534), up from ¥47,250. There are also options for one- and three-week passes, as well as first class. The price hikes vary from about 65% to 77%.

The JR group of six train operators contends that previous fares were set when there were fewer shinkansen destinations and that higher prices are justified with services extending into the northern regions. The JR network covers more than 19,000 kilometers across the archipelago.