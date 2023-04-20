  • Tourists at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto on March 30 | REUTERS
    Tourists at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto on March 30 | REUTERS

Tourists planning to take advantage of Japan’s train network could face a more expensive rail pass starting this fall.

Japan Railway Group announced on April 14 that it intends to raise the cost of its Japan Rail Pass this October.

The pass is a popular purchase for sightseers without Japanese passports and a convenient, discounted way to travel around certain parts of the country via rail, including on some bullet trains.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW