The Justice Ministry has begun considering revising the Civil Code to allow people to write wills on computers, government sources have said.

The ministry hopes that not requiring wills to be handwritten will both ease the burden of creating wills and promoting their use, and help prevent conflict among family members of testators, the sources said Tuesday.

It plans to set up an expert panel to discuss the issue by the end of the month and come up with a basic plan for reviewing the rules on wills by the end of next March.