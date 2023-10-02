Top U.S. House Republican Kevin McCarthy said Sunday he expected to survive a threat to his speakership after a hard-line critic within his party called for his ouster following the passage of a stopgap government funding bill that drew more support from Democrats than Republicans.

Hard-line Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz told multiple U.S. media outlets he would file a "motion to vacate," a call for a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker of the House of Representatives, which his party controls by a narrow 221-212 margin.

"I'll survive," McCarthy said on CBS. "This is personal with Gaetz."