Tokyo police have arrested a 26-year-old former teacher at major cram school operator Yotsuya Otsuka for allegedly filming a female student's underwear.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Narumi Nakamura for allegedly violating a related law, and served a fresh arrest warrant to 24-year-old former Yotsuya Otsuka teacher Sosho Mori. Mori was last month arrested on suspicion of secretly photographing a different female student in violation of a Tokyo Metropolitan Government ordinance.

The Tokyo police also sent to prosecutors papers on Yotsuya Otsuka, which is attended by elementary school children hoping to take junior high school entrance examinations, for its alleged breach of the personal information protection law.