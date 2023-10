The Russian position was marked with the blue flag of Moscow’s elite airborne units, but the fabric looked almost translucent through the Ukrainian sniper’s scope.

The flag, atop a Russian-occupied building in southern Ukraine, was just over 1 mile away. If a Russian soldier appeared, it would take roughly 4 seconds for the sniper’s heavy-caliber bullet to reach the man’s chest.

"They move around in the morning and in the evening,” said Bart, the leader of the four-man sniper team.