Tens of thousands of climate protesters who filled midtown Manhattan last week directed their anger at U.S. President Joe Biden, who has done more to combat climate change than any of his predecessors.

But in their view, he has failed in one important way: Biden has not stopped oil and gas drilling on public lands and in federal waters, as he pledged as a candidate in 2020.

Biden’s promise of "no new drilling, period,” began to dissolve just months after he took office as he confronted a hard reality: The executive may oversee millions of acres of federal property, but Congress and the courts can have the final say.