India is planning to add more self-propelled long range artillery to its arsenal after officials conducted a study indicating their effectiveness in shaping Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The South Asian country wants to obtain another 400 of these guns, which would make the equipment about a sixth of all artillery pieces in the Indian armory, according to officials aware of the details, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The war in Ukraine has made India only the latest country to re-evaluate its armory, preparedness for war and priorities on the battlefield. Officials cited an Indian military study showing that long range artillery with mobility is effective in influencing battle outcomes. Counterstrikes by the enemy are more likely to destroy guns in static positions, the officials said, citing the study.