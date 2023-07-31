The Foreign Ministry has released a series of English-language animated videos to tout the safety of the planned release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Four videos of one to two minutes in length have been uploaded on YouTube as the ministry is seeking to counter what it calls false information circulating online regarding the water release plan.

The first of the series that is titled "Why is the discharge of ALPS treated water safe?" was uploaded in April, explaining how radioactive substances are removed from water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings plant in northeastern Japan, the site of the March 2011 triple reactor meltdown.