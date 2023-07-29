U.S. President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol on Aug. 18 for the first standalone trilateral summit between the three leaders, the White House has announced, with North Korea’s “continued threat” set to top the agenda.

The summit will be held at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, the White House said Friday, as the three leaders look to expand trilateral cooperation “across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

"The summit will advance a shared trilateral vision for addressing global and regional security challenges, promoting a rules-based international order and bolstering economic prosperity," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.