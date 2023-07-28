Facing a free-fall in popularity and increased public scrutiny of his government’s handling of issues with the My Number system, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking to re-establish his political standing, even as observers say his administration is not yet in the danger zone.

In an attempt to freshen up his image, last week Kishida kicked-off a nationwide tour with a visit to a facility for people with disabilities in Tochigi Prefecture.

The day after a one-day trip to Kyushu on Thursday, where he inspected the areas recently hit by flooding, the prime minister made a short visit to a day care facility in Tokyo.