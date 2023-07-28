China may bring forward its midcentury goal of building a “world-class military,” Japan said in its annual defense white paper released Friday, as the international community enters “a new era of crisis” and faces its greatest test since World War II.

The white paper, which was shared with the Cabinet at a meeting the same day, describes China as Japan’s “greatest strategic challenge,” reiterating phrasing found in its new National Security Strategy, which was updated last December.

“The international community is facing its toughest challenge of the postwar period and is entering a new era of crisis,” the white paper says. “In addition, the global balance of power has shifted dramatically, and competition between nations in politics, economics and military affairs has become apparent. In particular, the competition between China and the United States is expected to intensify in various fields in the future.”