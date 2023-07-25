The severed head of a man found dead in a Sapporo “love hotel” was discovered Tuesday at the home of a doctor and his daughter, who were arrested Monday on suspicion of decapitating a body, police investigators said. The woman’s 60-year-old mother was also arrested Tuesday.

The police suspect that the 29-year-old daughter, Runa Tamura, carried out the murder and subsequent beheading of 62-year-old office worker Hiroshi Ura by herself at the short-stay hotel earlier this month.

Her 59-year-old father, Osamu Tamura, is suspected of helping Runa Tamura carry the severed head out of the hotel. Although he did not enter the hotel, he is thought to have dropped off and picked up his daughter at the hotel before and after the alleged crime.