Amid growing public criticism, the chief of Bigmotor, one of Japan’s largest used car dealers, on Tuesday announced his intention to resign over wrongdoing by the company’s staffers.

Bigmotor employees were found to have intentionally damaged the vehicles of some customers in order to charge excessive repair fees and make fraudulent insurance claims. The company has denied any direct involvement from top management.

“In order to renew the corporate culture and regain trust, I believe making all-company efforts under the new leadership is the best path,” Bigmotor President Hiroyuki Kaneshige said of his resignation during a news conference in Tokyo.