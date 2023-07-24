  • Wildfires burn forests in Rhodes, Greece, in this picture obtained from social media, on Sunday. | INSTAGRAM SOTOS_ARF / VIA REUTERS
RHODES, Greece – Thousands of tourists and residents fleeing wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes took refuge in schools and shelters on Sunday, with many evacuated on private boats as flames threatened resorts and coastal villages.

Thousands spent the night on beaches and streets during what Greece said was its biggest safe transport of residents and tourists in emergency conditions.

Some 19,000 people were moved from homes and hotels overnight as fires burning since Wednesday gathered pace, tearing through forests until the flames reached coastal resorts on the island’s southeastern coast.

