Operations have been suspended on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line, a major artery for commuters in the capital, with service expected to be restored by about 9 a.m.

JR East said the suspension was due to the failure of a signal system at Osaki Station, with difficulties related to the restoration work causing a delay in the line’s reopening.

The line’s inner and outer loops were both offline from the scheduled first trains following the malfunction of the signal equipment, which was discovered at about 2:30 a.m., NHK reported.