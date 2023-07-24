Doubts that pavilion construction for the Osaka Kansai Japan Expo 2025 will be completed in time for the April 2025 opening grew stronger last week following critical remarks by the head of the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors.

There is growing pessimism about the fate of the expo, with speculation that postponing the starting date might now be necessary in order to get everything completed.

At the moment, no other countries have submitted construction bids for the expo, which is scheduled to take place on Yumeshima island in Osaka Bay and run from April 13 to Oct. 13, 2025. With only a year and nine months to go, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura has warned that the schedule for completing pavilion construction is now very tight.