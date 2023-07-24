United Nations human rights experts are set to conduct interviews with victims of alleged sexual abuse by the late entertainment mogul Johnny Kitagawa during their first official visit to Japan, with sessions scheduled in Tokyo on Tuesday and the city of Osaka on Friday.

The Working Group on Business and Human Rights will investigate the impact of business operations on human rights and the environment in general by meeting various ministries, human rights defenders, academics and representatives of business enterprises.

One of the two experts appointed, Pichamon Yeophantong, arrived on Saturday, followed by working group Chairperson Damilola Olawuyi, who arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport during the early hours on Monday. The investigation runs from Monday and they will conclude their visit with a news conference on Aug. 4. Places they intend to visit include Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi Prefecture, Hokkaido and Fukushima Prefecture.