Standing on a road now submerged by murky, green water, Indonesian teacher Sulkan leafs through pictures at his small mosque, surrounded by the sea, remembering a marching band and smiling children who graduated from his kindergarten.

That is just one of many landmarks in the Javan coastal village of Timbulsloko swallowed by rising tides, which have forced residents to adapt to a new life on the water.

More than 200 people have stayed in one of Indonesia’s fastest sinking areas, which has turned from a landscape of lush rice paddies into a network of boardwalks and canoes in an alarming sign of how climate change could upend coastal communities everywhere.