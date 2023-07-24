The company behind an industrial park in central Indonesia that is becoming a nickel production powerhouse says it is implementing measures to address growing environmental concerns over production of the commodity, a key component of stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles.

The Morowali industrial park, located in the town of the same name, covers over 3,000 hectares on the eastern part of the island of Sulawesi. It’s about to unleash a torrent of new nickel supply that would push the market into a deeper surplus this year, but scrutiny from industry consultants and environmental groups is mounting around the nation’s heavy use of coal-fired power and waste-disposal plans.

Hamid Mina, the managing director of PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), said the company is taking active steps to mitigate the environmental impact of the complex’s operations.