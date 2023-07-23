High temperatures searing parts of the U.S. are forcing airlines to adjust operations in the hardest-hit cities, reducing fuel or baggage — and in some cases shedding passengers — to help aircraft operate.

Allegiant Airlines, a unit of Allegiant Travel, said it will delay flights if there’s a threat to passenger safety or comfort as temperatures in the U.S. Southwest continue to hit records. In Las Vegas, where Allegiant is based, excessive heat advisories have been extended through Sunday, and temperatures have been above 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) since June 30, according to National Weather Service data.

High temperatures make air less dense, reducing engine performance and the amount of lift produced at a given speed. That generally means lower takeoff weights and longer takeoff distances are needed to produce sufficient lift. As a result, carriers are having to reduce pounds on the planes.