Cambodian voters are going to the polls Sunday in a parliamentary election that could set the stage for the first change in leadership since Hun Sen became prime minister nearly four decades ago.

Hun Sen, 70, has announced that at some point after the election he will hand over the position to his oldest son, Gen. Hun Manet, 45. But he has made it clear that he will stay on as a power behind the throne.

“Even if I am no longer a prime minister, I will still control politics as the head of the ruling party,” he said in June.