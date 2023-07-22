Japanese consumers will have seen price hikes on 30,009 food and beverage products by October as retailers pass on higher costs to protect their profits, according to a credit research company.

The total, including the hikes in coming months, already eclipses the 2022 total of 25,768 items, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said in its report in mid-July.

The company also maintained its forecast for the full year at around 35,000 items, saying October is expected to see the most price hikes.