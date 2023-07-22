  • Staff members carry Thunder Tiger Group's unmanned aerial vehicles during a demonstration at a government-led Asia UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center in Chiayi, Taiwan, on March 30. | REUTERS
    Staff members carry Thunder Tiger Group's unmanned aerial vehicles during a demonstration at a government-led Asia UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center in Chiayi, Taiwan, on March 30. | REUTERS

TAIPEI – In the summer of 2022, just months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Taiwan’s president gathered senior officials from her ruling party in downtown Taipei. On the agenda: How was Ukraine, in its war with Russia, successfully offsetting the advantages of a much more powerful foe?

President Tsai Ing-wen was given an internal 77-page briefing report via PowerPoint. It had a clear answer: drones.

“Since the war began, Ukraine, which was previously considered as lacking air supremacy, cleverly used drones to create its own partial air supremacy,” the presentation stated.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW