A 34-year-old woman in Osaka Prefecture has made headlines for allegedly starving her 9-year-old daughter and pocketing ¥5.7 million as an insurance payout.

The incident first caught media attention when police arrested Kasumi Nawata, who works part-time, on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding ¥60,000 from mutual aid associations by starving her daughter, causing the child to be hospitalized due to low blood sugar.

Investigators believe the mother regularly starved her daughter, hospitalizing her 43 times for a total of 332 days since spring 2018 and subsequently obtaining some ¥5.69 million as insurance benefits from three institutions.