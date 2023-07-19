  • Used cars are loaded on to a ship at a port in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture, in August to be shipped to Russia. | KYODO
The government is planning to expand the scope of its ban on automobile exports to Russia to include a wide range of used vehicles, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Japan in April last year prohibited shipments of vehicles costing ¥6 million or more to Russia as part of its ban on luxury goods exports to the country.

Expanding the ban to include used vehicles, which are in high demand in Russia, is part of efforts by Tokyo to beef up its sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

