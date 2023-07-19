  • Transgender woman Minori Tokieda uses an LGBTQ friendly toilet, which is intended to defy traditional gender-based segregation, in an office building in Tokyo in June. | AFP-JIJI
A courtroom win and new anti-discrimination law could be seen as signs Japan is warming to the protection of LGBTQ rights. But activists warn of a dark side.

They say recent months have seen a rising tide of hateful online rhetoric, particularly targeting transgender women.

Disinformation “linking transgender women to sexual violence in public spaces” is being “disseminated extremely widely,” the Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation warned earlier this year.

