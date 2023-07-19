Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday called for the continued deepening of friendship between the island and Japan during a meeting in Taipei with Akie Abe, the widow of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tsai expressed the island’s appreciation for the late Japanese premier’s supportive stance, including his claim that “any emergency surrounding Taiwan would also be an emergency for Japan.”

By advocating such a view, the longest-serving Japanese leader “adopted a position that attached further importance to Taiwan,” Tsai said.