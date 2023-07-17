Indian tourists are streaming into Southeast Asia, cementing the world most populous country’s position as a key growth market for a travel and tourism sector that is feeling the pinch of China’s slower-than-expected re-opening.

From airlines like IndiGo and Thai Airways to hospitality chains offering thousands of rooms, companies are tapping into India’s burgeoning middle-class and growing spending power, executives and analysts have said.

“Southeast Asia is obviously very well positioned for a lot of the growth that is inevitably going to come from India,” aviation analyst Brendan Sobie told an industry conference last month.