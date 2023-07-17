BANGKOK/NEW DELHI – Indian tourists are streaming into Southeast Asia, cementing the world most populous country’s position as a key growth market for a travel and tourism sector that is feeling the pinch of China’s slower-than-expected re-opening.
From airlines like IndiGo and Thai Airways to hospitality chains offering thousands of rooms, companies are tapping into India’s burgeoning middle-class and growing spending power, executives and analysts have said.
“Southeast Asia is obviously very well positioned for a lot of the growth that is inevitably going to come from India,” aviation analyst Brendan Sobie told an industry conference last month.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.