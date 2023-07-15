  • A playground is submerged by flooded river water caused by heavy rains in Sejong, South Korea, on Friday. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
    A playground is submerged by flooded river water caused by heavy rains in Sejong, South Korea, on Friday. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Seoul – South Korea was hit with landslides and a dam overflowing on Saturday as the third day of torrential rains forced hundreds of people to evacuate.

Some 882 people were evacuated nationwide as of 6 a.m., according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, but the number of evacuees is expected to rise as a dam in North Chungcheong province overflowed Saturday morning.

Local governments ordered the evacuation of more than 7,000 people at one time or another, according to province authorities.

