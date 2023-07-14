  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a news conference on the closing day of the annual NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
The Ukrainian president’s performance at a NATO summit this week was vintage Volodymyr Zelenskyy: go in hard, push allies beyond their comfort zone, and go home with less than you said you wanted, but more than seemed likely only a few months ago.

Zelenskyy left Western leaders in Vilnius with little choice but to publicly snub his demand to set a clear path for Ukraine to join the U.S.-led military alliance.

But the summit’s assurances of unwavering support, new pledges of military aid and a framework for security guarantees against Russia showed how far Ukraine has already moved towards the Euro-Atlantic camp during the war.

