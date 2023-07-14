Japanese automakers are ramping up their development of all-solid-state batteries, which are widely viewed as promising next-generation car batteries.

With all-solid-state batteries considered to vastly improve the performance of electric vehicles, the government has begun providing financial assistance in the field to help Japanese automakers, which are lagging behind their competitors in the EV market.

By establishing the foundation of domestic production through public-private cooperation, Japan hopes to achieve a stable supply of the batteries to its auto industry, which is important also from an economic security perspective.