    An official measures radiation levels of a fish imported from Japan as they conduct a radioactivity check, which have been conducted regularly since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, at Noryangjin fisheries wholesale market in Seoul on July 6. | REUTERS

BRUSSELS – The European Union is expected to announce the lifting of restrictions on Japanese food imports, imposed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Japanese officials said they expected the announcement at the end of a summit between European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"That would be a great sign of solidarity from the EU side," foreign affairs press secretary Hikariko Ono told a small group of journalists ahead of the summit.

