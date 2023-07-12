  • A NATO flag at the NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday | REUTERS
    A NATO flag at the NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Moscow – Since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than three decades ago, Moscow has seen the U.S.-led NATO military alliance expand to 15 European countries.

For Russia, the bloc has deliberately encroached on Moscow’s doorstep and emerged as the most serious external military threat in decades.

Preventing Kyiv from joining was one reason President Vladimir Putin gave for Russia’s all-out assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

