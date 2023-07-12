  • Digital Minister Taro Kono attends an event in Tokyo in June. How the woes over My Number will affect Kono's standing as a candidate for prime minister in a potential post-Kishida era remains to be seen. | KYODO
    Digital Minister Taro Kono attends an event in Tokyo in June. How the woes over My Number will affect Kono's standing as a candidate for prime minister in a potential post-Kishida era remains to be seen. | KYODO

What started as a series of minor technical issues related to the My Number card could potentially turn into a bigger headache for digital minister Taro Kono and the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Opinion polls have indicated latent public dissatisfaction with how the Kishida administration has been handling the matter.

According to an NHK poll conducted over the weekend, 49% of respondents said the government’s response so far has been inadequate and an equal number expressed their opposition to an expansion of the usage of the My Number system, a 12-digit number allowing residents to manage information related to administrative services, employment, pension and national security.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW