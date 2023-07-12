South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol asked to send South Korean experts to monitor the planned release of water from Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant during a meeting on Wednesday with the Japanese prime minister, Yoon’s office said.

The two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania, during which they also condemned North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile as a serious provocation that escalates tension.

While expressing respect over recent U.N. nuclear watchdog findings at the Fukushima plant, Yoon requested the dispatch of South Korean experts in light of concerns about Japan’s plan to discharge the plant’s radioactive wastewater, his office said.