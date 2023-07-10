Senior police officials from Ukraine on Monday began a training program in Tokyo on ways to identify war dead, hoping to learn from Japan’s experience in carrying out mass autopsies after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

During the five-day program through Friday, the 10 Ukrainian police officials will be trained on mass autopsy procedures, collection of specimens and DNA analysis, according to Japan’s National Police Agency (NPA).

According to Ukraine, tens of thousands of bodies remain unidentified since Russia began its invasion in February 2022.