Thai prime minister candidate Pita Limjaroenrat appealed to the country’s lawmakers to back his bid for the top job, as he rallied supporters days before a pivotal parliamentary vote to pick the country’s next leader.

Addressing crowds in central Bangkok on Sunday, the 42 year old urged the seating of the National Assembly due on July 13 and for a “return to normalcy,” by letting him take power and end nearly a decade of military-backed rule.

The new parliament includes 500 elected lawmakers in the lower house and 250 unelected military-appointed senators.