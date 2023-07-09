  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses a memorial service for late leader Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the first anniversary of his assassination, in Tokyo's Minato Ward. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses a memorial service for late leader Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the first anniversary of his assassination, in Tokyo's Minato Ward. | KYODO

In the year since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated as he campaigned on a Nara street corner, Japan has undergone a number of monumental shifts in its approach to security and foreign policy, cementing the late leader’s legacy.

From the December adoption of three new security documents, including a new National Security Strategy that outlines audacious plans for a “counterstike capability,” to the passage of a budget in March seeking to double defense spending by 2027, nominally pacifist Japan has undergone a dramatic transformation.

Much of the credit for this — for better or worse — goes to Abe, who played a significant role in laying the foundation for his successors to see his vision come to fruition. But Abe’s mark on the country, including key diplomatic shortcomings, is far more indelible, with its impact likely to be felt long into the future, observers say.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW