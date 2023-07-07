A minitruck hit several children at Wakayanagi Elementary School in the city of Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, on Thursday, injuring four, NHK reported.

Two boys and two girls were injured but were conscious after the incident, according to the city's board of education. The students were transported to hospitals in the cities of Osaki and Kurihara by ambulance.

Police arrested Akihito Onodera, the 34-year-old suspected driver who lives nearby the scene, on suspicion of attempted murder.