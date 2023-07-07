A consortium led by investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is expected to delay the start of a tender offer for Toshiba until August or later, sources said Friday.

The consortium initially planned to launch the tender offer as early as late July, but it is taking time to obtain approval from antitrust regulators in certain countries, according to the sources.

The consortium plans to buy more than two-thirds of Toshiba’s outstanding shares at ¥4,620 per share. It aims to eventually acquire all Toshiba shares and take the company private.