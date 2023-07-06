The growing number of wealthy Chinese leaving their homeland has been a boon for Thailand’s only exchange-listed school operator and turned its chief executive officer into a multimillionaire.

Demand from Chinese students to attend SISB, originally called the Singapore International School of Bangkok, has soared, with the number enrolled more than doubling in March compared with a year earlier.

That helped the school’s stock rise 216% over the past 12 months, making it one of this year’s top gainers among education service stocks globally with a market value of at least $500 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.