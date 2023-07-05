Japanese ruling and opposition parties are still trying to find the best way to ensure safety during election campaigns, a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot during a stump speech.

The parties face a dilemma because increasing security will mean that politicians can no longer be as close to voters as before.

Over the past year, parties have been working together with police to strengthen security related to political activities. This activity intensified after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had an explosive device thrown at him during a campaign event in April this year.