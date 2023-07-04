The top-selling product type in Japan in the first half of 2023 was at-home medical tests, followed by cardiotonic drugs, lipsticks and vitamin B1 pills, according to a report by market research company Intage.

Some of the most notable increases were for cardiotonic drugs, which improve the function of the heart, and vitamin B1 pills — products that are popular with foreign tourists due to their high quality in Japan. With sales having increased 72% and 53% year on year, respectively, their rise in popularity is seen as a direct result of Japan reopening its borders to tourists in October 2022.

Indeed, when looking at types of stores that are particularly popular with tourists, the increase seen for those products was particularly pronounced, with cardiotonics registering a tenfold rise and vitamin B1 pills seeing a ninefold increase.