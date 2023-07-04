Japan’s top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said Tuesday that authorities were in close contact with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other overseas officials almost every day on currencies and broader financial markets.

The remarks likely signal Tokyo’s desire to keep market players on guard about the possibility of currency intervention to prop up the yen, which has been hovering near the ¥145 per dollar level — seen as authorities’ line-in-the-sand on the currency.

“We are exchanging views with and communicating with authorities in other countries including our ally the United States not only on currencies and financial markets but also various other issues,” Kanda told reporters.