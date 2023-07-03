Tesla and BYD set fresh sales records in the second quarter, widening their lead as the world’s top-selling clean automakers.

Elon Musk-led Tesla delivered a record 466,140 cars worldwide in results posted Sunday, outpacing Wall Street estimates. BYD, China’s biggest-selling car brand, posted its best-ever quarterly sales results of 700,244 new-energy vehicles — half fully-electric sales, and the other plug-in hybrids.

BYD’s shares jumped as high as 3.2% Monday morning in Hong Kong. Tesla battery suppliers Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. rose as much as 2.3% and 3.1% Monday respectively before paring gains.