Memorial ceremonies were held in Kumamoto Prefecture on Sunday for those who lost their lives in floods and mudslides caused by downpours that mainly hit the prefecture three years ago.

At the ceremony in the Kumamoto city of Hitoyoshi, one of the hardest hit areas, 46 participants, including bereaved family members, jointly offered a moment of silence and prayed for the souls of the victims.

In a speech at the ceremony, Hitoyoshi Mayor Hayato Matsuoka said, “In order to protect precious lives, we will develop and expand evacuation routes and evacuation sites, and establish a system where everyone can escape without delay.”